Dario Amodei warns China uses distillation to replicate US AI

Anthropic's co-founder and CEO, Dario Amodei, is sounding the alarm about China's clever use of AI distillation, a technique that lets smaller models learn from bigger ones.

He called the Chinese Communist Party "the most capable threat," fueling speculation that China may be using US models like Mythos to build its own systems, such as Kimi K3.

This move helps China sidestep US chip bans and accelerate its AI progress.