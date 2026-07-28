Dario Amodei warns China uses distillation to replicate US AI
Anthropic's co-founder and CEO, Dario Amodei, is sounding the alarm about China's clever use of AI distillation, a technique that lets smaller models learn from bigger ones.
He called the Chinese Communist Party "the most capable threat," fueling speculation that China may be using US models like Mythos to build its own systems, such as Kimi K3.
This move helps China sidestep US chip bans and accelerate its AI progress.
US says Moonshot AI used Fable
US officials say China's Moonshot AI used Anthropic's Fable model to create Kimi K3, raising concerns about tech theft and a fast-closing gap in AI development.
Amodei is urging stricter controls on high-performance chips and warns that advanced AI could even pose biosecurity risks.
Meanwhile, China says US companies do the same, highlighting just how tense things are getting around global tech security.