Dark Sky creators launch new weather app for iPhone

Acme Weather doesn't just give you one prediction—it shows alternate outcomes too. If the forecast lines are close together, you can trust it; if they're spread out, things are less certain. You also get auto-updating maps for radar, lightning, rain or snow totals, wind, temperature, humidity, cloud cover—even air quality.

You can report what's happening in your area

The app provides minute-by-minute precipitation forecasts and precipitation alerts (plus UV index and severe weather), so you're never caught off guard.

There's even an option to report what's happening in your area—helping others nearby stay updated.

The app is free for two weeks; after that it's $25 a year if you want to keep all the features.