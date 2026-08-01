DARPA concludes Lift Challenge showcasing lightweight VTOLs lifting heavy loads
DARPA just wrapped up its Lift Challenge, a big competition for VTOL drones.
Nearly 100 teams from across the US and 25 other countries showed off lightweight drones designed to carry heavy loads (think under 25kg carrying a 110-pound payload for 4 nautical miles, then dropped it, and continued flying for 1 more nautical mile).
Maryland AVIDrone wins $1.25 million prize
Maryland's AVIDrone grabbed first place and $1.25 million with a smart design hitting a payload-to-weight ratio of 3.84:1.
Massachusetts's MTech Operations took second, California's Xtreme Aerial Concepts landed third, but no scored run cracked the tough 4:1 goal this time.
Still, DARPA's Phillip "Donna" Smith, Lift Challenge program manager, said he was happy to see major progress.
Special innovation awards went to creative teams like the University of Maryland Autonomous Micro Air Vehicle Team for its tri-rotor drone, Portal Aircraft Company for the "Most Revolutionary Powertrain Design Award," and DefendTex for an impressive (but unscored) 9.63:1 ratio.