DARPA concludes Lift Challenge showcasing lightweight VTOLs lifting heavy loads

Maryland's AVIDrone grabbed first place and $1.25 million with a smart design hitting a payload-to-weight ratio of 3.84:1.

Massachusetts's MTech Operations took second, California's Xtreme Aerial Concepts landed third, but no scored run cracked the tough 4:1 goal this time.

Still, DARPA's Phillip "Donna" Smith, Lift Challenge program manager, said he was happy to see major progress.

Special innovation awards went to creative teams like the University of Maryland Autonomous Micro Air Vehicle Team for its tri-rotor drone, Portal Aircraft Company for the "Most Revolutionary Powertrain Design Award," and DefendTex for an impressive (but unscored) 9.63:1 ratio.