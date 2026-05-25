DARPA launching RSGS robot summer 2026 to service geosynchronous satellites
Technology
DARPA is launching its Robotic Servicing of Geosynchronous Satellite (RSGS) demonstrator in summer 2026, sending a smart robot into high orbit to fix, upgrade, and move satellites sitting more than 35405km above Earth.
The goal? Make sure these pricey satellites last longer and don't just turn into more space junk.
SpaceLogistics leads RSGS integration, action 2027
By letting robots refuel and repair satellites, RSGS could keep vital space tech running for years, helping both government and private companies.
The project faced some delays since it was first announced in 2017 (thanks to supply chain hiccups and contractor changes), but with SpaceLogistics now leading integration, and NASA and the Naval Research Laboratory on board, it's finally back on track for action in 2027.