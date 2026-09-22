Dassault Aviation tests 2 Rafale AIs with Thales and in-house
Technology
Dassault Aviation just tested two new AI algorithms on its Rafale fighter jet, marking a big moment for European defense tech.
One algorithm was built by Dassault's own team and the other with Thales, showing off some serious homegrown innovation after the collapse of a Franco-German project with Airbus this year.
AIs ready for Rafale upgrades
While Dassault hasn't shared exactly what these AIs do, they're ready to be added to future Rafale upgrades.
The goal is to boost pilot decision-making and teamwork with drones, something Saab in Sweden and the Secretary of the US Air Force are also exploring.
Dassault says it's open to partnerships but confident it can keep developing advanced jets on its own, pushing for more independence in Europe's defense game.