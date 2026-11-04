Data centers use converted jet engines to bypass grid delays
Technology
To get around yearslong waits for grid electricity, data centers are now powering up with old jet engines that have been converted to run on natural gas.
This shortcut lets new centers go live in about two years, much faster than the typical seven-year grid wait in places like Northern Virginia.
Data center engines raise environmental concerns
While these engines help tech companies like xAI and OpenAI keep up with the AI boom, they're less efficient and more polluting than traditional turbines.
It's a quick fix that keeps servers running, but it raises real questions about long-term environmental impact as the industry looks for cleaner solutions.