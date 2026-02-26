Datathon builds AI tools for real-world hospital ICUs

Chennai just hosted the AI in Critical Care Datathon 2026, where doctors and data scientists teamed up to build smarter tools for hospital ICUs. The event was part of the annual CRITICARE conference and brought together clinicians, researchers, engineers, and data scientists from across the world.

Ten teams worked with real ICU data—like patient vitals, lab results, and clinical notes—to design AI models that can predict serious conditions such as sepsis and respiratory failure.

Each team presented their solutions at the event.

Select models will be evaluated for potential implementation across the Kauvery Group of Hospitals network, with strong privacy protections in place.

The goal is to fine-tune these tools so they can actually help doctors make better decisions in real hospitals.