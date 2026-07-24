Dave Eggers warns OpenAI staff AI harms education and creativity
Author Dave Eggers just spoke to OpenAI employees, urging them to think about how AI could hurt education and creativity.
Invited by CEO Sam Altman, he called AI's effect on teachers "catastrophic" and said tools like ChatGPT make it harder for students to find their own voice.
"If students are using it to compose, which is the biggest tragedy of all, they'll never learn to write," he explained.
Eggers calls AI-written books 'pastiche nonsense'
Eggers didn't hold back on AI-written books either, calling them "pastiche nonsense" and suggesting readers are too quick to accept them.
He even asked an employee why they used ChatGPT for poetry instead of writing it themselves.
Later, he told the Financial Times that people building this tech might not see its downsides because they're so close to it.
Eggers has explored these themes before in his novels The Circle and The Every.