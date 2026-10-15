Meta's Muse lost App Store crown to a chicken sandwich
What's the story
Meta's Muse personal AI app, which had been ruling the US iOS App Store since its launch in early September, briefly lost its top spot to Dave's Hot Chicken. The restaurant chain's free-slider promotional offer helped it dethrone Meta's app. The unexpected turn of events has sparked conversations on social media about how promotional strategies can sometimes outperform major tech launches in terms of app downloads.
New launch
Meta's first frontier AI model
The App Store shake-up comes as Meta launches Muse Wonder, its latest AI model. The company claims it's the most advanced model for powering digital assistants.
According to Alexandr Wang, the head of Meta AI, Muse Wonder was developed to improve personal and professional AI agents' capabilities.
The model is part of Meta's broader effort to build AI systems capable of carrying out useful tasks rather than just answering questions.
Pricing strategy
Access comes at a subscription cost
Access to Muse Wonder through the Muse personal agent app comes at a subscription cost of either $20 or $100 per month, depending on the tier.
This pricing strategy highlights Meta's attempt to build a paid AI business alongside its advertising operations.
However, the market is highly competitive, with AI companies trying different pricing models and features to attract customers toward their increasingly capable assistants.
Market dynamics
The stark contrast
Dave's Hot Chicken's rise to the top doesn't mean consumers prefer chicken over AI. The restaurant chain's free-slider promotion offers a simpler explanation for its sudden success.
However, the contrast is stark: while Meta invests in advanced AI models and paid digital assistants, a fast-food promotion has seemingly been enough to push its app off the top of the charts.
Nonetheless, Muse is back in the top spot on the US App Store.