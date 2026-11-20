David Kennedy: AI-powered hackers breached company system in 14 minutes
AI-powered hackers broke into a company's system in just 14 minutes, way faster than most people would expect.
The breach went unnoticed for more than 4 hours, until the system was then knocked offline, according to former US National Security Agency (NSA) hacker David Kennedy, who now works in cybersecurity.
Attackers exploited 2-factor authentication weakness
The attackers found a weakness in the company's two-factor authentication and used it to slip past security.
With more than 30 different AI agents working together, they managed to steal sensitive data and launch ransomware, causing major chaos for the business.
Kennedy says this is a wake-up call about how quickly AI can change the game in cyberattacks, and why companies need to step up their defenses.