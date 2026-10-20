David Sabatini wins $6 million defamation verdict against Kristin Knouse

The conflict started with allegations about Sabatini and Knouse's relationship while they worked at Whitehead Institute, which later found that Sabatini broke policy by not disclosing his relationship with Knouse, which led to him leaving MIT.

Sabatini has said their relationship was consensual and that Knouse's accusations hurt his reputation unfairly.

Even after losing in court, Knouse stands by her statements and plans to appeal.

The case is fueling bigger conversations about power dynamics and workplace relationships in academia.