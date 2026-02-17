Day 2 of India's biggest AI summit: Highlights

India's big AI summit is underway in New Delhi from Feb 16-20, drawing around 250,000 visitors for over 500 sessions. Day two was packed with new projects, global leaders, and a strong focus on how AI can shape the future.

Union minister to launch new AI health projects Union Health Minister JP Nadda is expected to launch two new AI health projects aimed at improving healthcare.

The summit also brought together world leaders like Emmanuel Macron and Pedro Sanchez, plus experts discussing how automation could impact jobs, healthcare access, child safety, and more.

India is developing 12 indigenous AI foundation models India is developing 12 indigenous AI foundation models—showing off serious progress in making tech more inclusive.

There's also emphasis on voice-first tools and generative AI to support upskilling of informal workers.