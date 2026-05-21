Indian pharma regulator bans injectable cosmetic products

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has issued a directive prohibiting the use and manufacture of any cosmetic product intended for injection or medical purposes. The notice, issued by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), clarifies that injectable preparations do not meet the legal definition of cosmetics under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Regulatory stance Injectable cosmetics don't meet legal definition of cosmetics The DCGI has clarified that cosmetics are products meant for "cleansing, beautifying, promoting attractiveness, or altering the appearance" of the human body. These items are regulated under the Cosmetics Rules, 2020. The regulator further emphasized that no cosmetic can be used as an injection by consumers or professionals/aesthetic clinics. This is because their intended use is only to be rubbed, poured, sprinkled, or sprayed on the human body.

Violations addressed Misleading claims on labels prohibited The DCGI has also warned against the use of prohibited ingredients in cosmetic products or promoting them with misleading claims on labels. The regulator has made it clear that no one should alter, obliterate or deface any inscription made by the manufacturer on the container or label of a product intended for use as a cosmetic. Violations such as these could lead to action under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Cosmetics Rules, 2020.

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