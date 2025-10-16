Reddit co-founder calls today's internet 'inhuman,' overrun by bots, AI

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has expressed deep concern about the current state of the internet. In a recent episode of TBPN, he described today's digital landscape as "inhuman," lamenting its transformation from a platform for connection to one dominated by bots and AI . He specifically called out the prevalence of "LinkedIn slop."

Theory explained Ohanian's views on 'dead internet theory' Ohanian's critique alludes to the "dead internet theory," which posits that bots now outnumber humans on the web. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently echoed this sentiment, noting an increase in accounts run by large language models (LLMs). Ohanian stressed that the internet should be a space for "live viewers and live content," adding that capturing attention online requires "proof of life."

Future trends Rise of 'verifiably human' social media predicted Ohanian anticipates a new wave of social media platforms that are "verifiably human." He said, "I think we'll see a next generation of social media emerge that's verifiably human, because it's all going down in the group chats now." This prediction comes as group chats on platforms like Signal and Discord have surged in popularity, with some users even opting to share their thoughts there instead of on X.