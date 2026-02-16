'Deadpool' co-writer fears AI could end Hollywood Technology Feb 16, 2026

Rhett Reese, a co-writer of Deadpool and Zombieland, is worried about AI shaking up filmmaking.

After ByteDance launched Seedance 2.0—a tool that generates realistic videos from short text prompts but is initially available only to Chinese users on Jianying and is said to be coming to global CapCut users—Reese said, "I hate to say it. It's likely over for us."

The new tech could let solo creators make movies on par with big-name directors.