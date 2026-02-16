'Deadpool' co-writer fears AI could end Hollywood
Rhett Reese, a co-writer of Deadpool and Zombieland, is worried about AI shaking up filmmaking.
After ByteDance launched Seedance 2.0—a tool that generates realistic videos from short text prompts but is initially available only to Chinese users on Jianying and is said to be coming to global CapCut users—Reese said, "I hate to say it. It's likely over for us."
The new tech could let solo creators make movies on par with big-name directors.
Hollywood unions have taken legal action against Seedance 2.0
Hollywood isn't taking this lightly. Groups like SAG-AFTRA and the Human Artistry Campaign called Seedance 2.0 a "blatant infringement" and urged authorities to "use every legal tool at their disposal to stop this wholesale theft."
Even the Motion Picture Association wants ByteDance to stop using copyrighted work without permission.
His scripts have helped shape modern Hollywood action-comedy—and now he's voicing real worry about what AI means for creative jobs.