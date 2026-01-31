Deal: This lightweight vacuum cleaner is down to $120
Technology
If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can now pick up the Kermoky Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $120.
It's super light at just eight pounds, and features a swiveling head plus LED headlights—so cleaning corners and spotting hidden dust gets way easier.
It runs for up to 70 minutes on 1 charge
This vacuum runs up to 70 minutes on one charge and easily switches between hard floors and carpets with adjustable suction.
You can use it upright or as a handheld for things like sofas or car seats.
Users say it's quieter than pricier brands like Dyson but still does a great job—one reviewer wrote, "After a month of use, I absolutely love it... It's quieter, picks up cat food and debris my Dyson didn't, [and it] goes from hard floors to carpet easily."