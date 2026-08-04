DEB initiative to livestream August 12, 2026 total solar eclipse
Heads up, skywatchers!
On August 12, 2026, a total solar eclipse will cross Greenland, Iceland, and Spain, turning day into night along a path 293km wide.
To make the most of this rare event, the Dynamic Eclipse Broadcast (DEB) Initiative, partly funded by NASA and the National Science Foundation, will study and livestream the eclipse as it happens.
DEB plans 27-team North Africa deployment
Two DEB teams will set up in Leon and Valoria la Buena, Spain, using portable telescopes to capture stunning corona images for everyone to watch online, including NASA coverage.
This year's project is also a warm-up for an even bigger show: in August 2027, DEB leadership is working on tentative plans for 27 teams to be sent out across North Africa for the longest totality of the century.
Volunteer sign-ups open this fall if you want in on some cosmic action!