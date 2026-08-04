DEB initiative to livestream August 12, 2026 total solar eclipse

Two DEB teams will set up in Leon and Valoria la Buena, Spain, using portable telescopes to capture stunning corona images for everyone to watch online, including NASA coverage.

This year's project is also a warm-up for an even bigger show: in August 2027, DEB leadership is working on tentative plans for 27 teams to be sent out across North Africa for the longest totality of the century.

Volunteer sign-ups open this fall if you want in on some cosmic action!