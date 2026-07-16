Debabrata Maiti-led IIT Bombay team converts carbon chains into rings
A team at IIT Bombay has come up with a smart new method to turn simple carbon chains into ring-shaped molecules, important building blocks for making medicines and chemicals.
Led by Professor Debabrata Maiti and published in Nature, the team's approach solves a long-standing chemistry challenge: picking out just the right spot on a molecule to tweak.
Greener method made over 10 molecules
This shortcut means fewer steps, less waste, and faster results, good news for drug development and even industries like perfumery.
The team already used it to create over 10 molecules in the lab, including muricatacin (a rare anticancer compound usually tough to extract from plants).
With this method, making complex bioactive molecules could get way easier (and greener) for scientists everywhere.