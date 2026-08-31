Debasish Prusty at PNB AI Summit urges sandboxes for banks
Technology
India needs to set up special AI sandboxes so banks and financial companies can safely test out artificial intelligence, said Debasish Prusty at the PNB AI Summit.
He pointed out that while Indian banks are just getting started with AI (and are a bit behind other countries), there's big potential if they develop their own homegrown solutions instead of relying on expensive foreign tech.
AI to spot fraud, safeguards urged
Prusty highlighted how AI could help spot fraud in real time by flagging unusual transactions, making banking safer for everyone.
He also said AI can make financial services more accessible for all kinds of customers across India, but stressed that strong rules are needed to keep data safe and protect people as innovation grows.