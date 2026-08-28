Deep partial lunar eclipse Friday visible, not visible in India
Technology
Heads up, skywatchers! A deep partial lunar eclipse is happening this Friday, August 28. If you're in large parts of the Americas, Europe, Africa, or western Asia, you'll get a great view.
Unfortunately for folks in India, the eclipse won't be visible since it takes place during daylight hours there, so no Sutak period this time.
Partial eclipse 8:04 to 11:21 IST
Converted to Indian Standard Time (IST), the penumbral phase starts at 6:55am and wraps up at 12:30pm. The main partial eclipse runs from 8:04am to 11:21am. peaking at 9:43am.
During the penumbral phase, you might notice the moon looking a bit dimmer than usual, a subtle but cool effect if you're watching from a visible region.