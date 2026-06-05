Deep partial lunar eclipse will redden Moon August 27-28 2026
Heads up, skywatchers! On August 27-28, 2026, a deep partial lunar eclipse will light up the night.
Nearly all of the moon (96.2%) will slip into Earth's shadow, turning it a cool reddish-orange.
You can catch this show if you're in Europe, Africa, North America, or South America.
About 1 billion will see eclipse
About 1 billion people will see every phase of the eclipse, and even more will catch the partial part.
North and South America get prime viewing around midnight (12:12am EDT) on August 28.
If you're in the western US northern Chile, or inland Brazil, odds are good for clear skies; Europe gets an early glimpse before moonset.
Deepest partial since September 2024
It lasts a solid five hours and 38 minutes (pretty epic) but doesn't quite hit full "blood moon" status since totality isn't reached.
It's the deepest partial eclipse since September 2024 and won't be topped until a total lunar eclipse rolls around at the end of 2028.