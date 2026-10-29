Deepgram acquires Daily, keeps Pipecat open source for voice AI
Deepgram is acquiring Daily, the team behind Pipecat, an open-source tool that helps apps stream voice and video in real time.
The big news? Pipecat will stay open-source, so anyone can keep building with it.
No word yet on how much the deal cost, but both companies say this move is all about making voice artificial intelligence work better and faster.
Deepgram introduces real time context standard
Daily's Pipecat is key for powering smooth, instant communication between AI systems: think smarter virtual assistants or live captions.
Both companies' leaders are big believers in open-source (they even went through Y Combinator together), and they're keeping Pipecat vendor-neutral so more developers can join in.
Plus, Deepgram is rolling out a new Real-Time Context Standard to help voice agents use information smarter, making this a win for anyone excited about next-generation voice tech.