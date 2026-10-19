Deepinder Goyal details Temple wearable's sensor similar to Apple Watch
Technology
Eternal CEO Deepinder Goyal has shared new details about Temple, a soon-to-launch wearable that uses a sensor similar to the Apple Watch for health tracking.
It's designed to fit comfortably under glasses and stay put even while you sleep.
Goyal suggests it's best for users under 18 only if they're training seriously, like for Olympic-level sports.
Temple cashew design, preorders Nov 1
Temple stands out with its compact, cashew-shaped design and shiny black finish.
Made of breathable medical-grade material, the grips need clean skin to stick properly and should be swapped out every few days due to sweat or dust.
While a thought-to-text feature is in the works, it won't be available at launch.
Pre-orders open November 1 with six color options; pricing is still under wraps.