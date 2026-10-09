Deepinder Goyal of Zomato launches Temple brain blood flow wearable
Zomato's Deepinder Goyal is launching Temple, a super-compact wearable that tracks your brain's blood flow.
Pre-orders for a limited launch edition could open as early as next week, hopefully, once a couple of items are sorted.
You can choose from six colors. It's much smaller than the original prototype, making it one of the tiniest wearables around.
Temple provides real-time brain health metrics
Temple uses BrainFlow tech to give real-time updates on things like brain blood flow, oxygen levels, and cognitive load, all key for sleep, hormones, and immunity.
Priced around ₹72,000, roughly $1,000, or about ₹1 lakh, it's built for active lifestyles with grips strong enough for sports or swimming.
While it starts out aimed at athletes to track fatigue and recovery, Goyal says Temple could also help pilots or the air force check their readiness, making proactive brain health part of daily life.