DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis says AGI could arrive around 2030

Hassabis calls AGI a "enormous transformative technology" that could kick off a whole new era for humanity.

Imagine AI outsmarting us and learning on its own. He believes it'll change industries and society in big ways.

Still, he says human creativity will matter more than ever: "Look at what we built around us, it's incredible, with our hunter-gatherer brains. Why would we stop here?"

He also suggests setting up smart regulations to keep things safe as AGI develops.