DeepMind, OpenAI and Anthropic drive scientific breakthroughs with AI models
AI companies like DeepMind, OpenAI, and Anthropic aren't just building tech tools anymore; they're leading major breakthroughs in science.
DeepMind's AlphaFold helped crack protein folding (earning Sir Demis Hassabis a share of a Nobel prize in 2024), while OpenAI was first by solving a Millennium Prize problem and more than 300 tough math questions.
Anthropic reports potential CRISPR successor
These companies are now diving deep into research for both discovery and business.
Hassabis says he wants to "understand what's going on here in the universe" with AI, and groups like Isomorphic Labs are using AI to develop new therapies.
Anthropic has said it discovered a potential successor to CRISPR using its Claude model, showing how AI is starting to tackle some of science's biggest challenges.