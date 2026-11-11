DeepMind rolls out Gemini Robotics 2.5 improving real world dexterity
DeepMind just rolled out Gemini Robotics 2.5, and it's seriously leveling up what robots can do in the real world.
This new version can handle tasks like serving food with tongs, using lab pipettes, and even tying a bow, a big step forward for robot dexterity.
DeepMind boosts speed and safety
Gemini Robotics 2.5 is not just faster (with a 20-30% boost in success rates and speed), but also safer: These bots automatically stop if something gets in their way to keep people safe.
DeepMind used Argon, a simulation engine that helps the robots learn from tons of real-world scenarios, which led to an impressive 98.8% safety score against tricky prompts.
The team is also teaming up with Apptronik and Mercedes-Benz to see how these robots perform outside the lab, paving the way for more real-world uses.