DeepMind rolls out Gemini Robotics 2.5 improving real world dexterity

Gemini Robotics 2.5 is not just faster (with a 20-30% boost in success rates and speed), but also safer: These bots automatically stop if something gets in their way to keep people safe.

DeepMind used Argon, a simulation engine that helps the robots learn from tons of real-world scenarios, which led to an impressive 98.8% safety score against tricky prompts.

The team is also teaming up with Apptronik and Mercedes-Benz to see how these robots perform outside the lab, paving the way for more real-world uses.