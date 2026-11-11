DeepMind's AlphaProof code AI formally verifies parts of Signal's encryption
Google DeepMind just used its new AlphaProof Code AI to formally verify portions of Signal's encryption, giving even greater confidence in the app's privacy guarantees.
This is a big deal since AI has been uncovering lots of software flaws lately, and keeping our messages private matters more than ever.
DeepMind to open source verification code
DeepMind pulled this off in just one month using its Gemini Carbon model, something that usually takes years.
While only some of Signal's code was validated, it shows how AI could help protect other important tech, from medical devices to power grids.
DeepMind also plans to open source their code so others can help with formal verification efforts.