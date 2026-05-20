DeepMind's Demis Hassabis rejects AI blame for Meta, Amazon layoffs
Technology
DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis isn't buying the idea that AI is to blame for big tech layoffs at places like Meta and Amazon.
Calling it a "lack of imagination," he suggested some companies might be using AI as an excuse for job cuts, maybe even to attract funding.
Hassabis: Gemini 3.5 flash boosts productivity
Hassabis explained that tools like its new Gemini 3.5 Flash model are meant to make people more productive, not take away jobs.
In his words, "If engineers are becoming three or four times more productive, then we just want to do three or four times more stuff."
He sees AI as a way to spark new ideas and growth, not job loss.