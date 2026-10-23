DeepSeek and MiniMax receive official approval to export AI models
Technology
DeepSeek and MiniMax, two of China's leading AI companies, just got official approval to send their AI models overseas.
Announced on Thursday by a social media account affiliated with state broadcaster CCTV, this move lets them share their tech with the world and shows how global demand for Chinese open-source language models is really picking up.
China proposes 23 AI export controls
On October 16, China proposed new export controls on 23 types of AI technology.
But here's the twist: most open-source AI can still be exported, thanks to a simpler licensing process.
It's all part of China's effort to protect national security while staying competitive in the worldwide AI race, especially as tensions with the US continue.