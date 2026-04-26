DeepSeek delays V4 launch to tune for Huawei Ascend chips Technology Apr 26, 2026

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has put the brakes on its much-hyped V4 model launch, choosing instead to fine-tune it for Huawei's Ascend chips.

It's calling its preview version the "most powerful open-source platform" yet, but the full rollout is delayed as it works out software tweaks.

This move isn't just about tech: it's part of a bigger push to boost China's homegrown chip scene and rely less on foreign hardware.