DeepSeek delays V4 launch to tune for Huawei Ascend chips
Technology
Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has put the brakes on its much-hyped V4 model launch, choosing instead to fine-tune it for Huawei's Ascend chips.
It's calling its preview version the "most powerful open-source platform" yet, but the full rollout is delayed as it works out software tweaks.
This move isn't just about tech: it's part of a bigger push to boost China's homegrown chip scene and rely less on foreign hardware.
DeepSeek shift supports China tech self-reliance
DeepSeek's shift lines up with China's wider goal of tech self-reliance, especially as access to foreign chips gets tougher.
By investing in local solutions, even if they're not quite at global top-tier performance, China hopes to build a more resilient and independent AI ecosystem that can stand on its own in the future.