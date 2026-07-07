DeepSeek developing AI chips to cut reliance on NVIDIA, Huawei

Industry shift

DeepSeek has used NVIDIA and Huawei chips in the past

DeepSeek has used both NVIDIA and Huawei chips in the past but has increasingly leaned on Huawei due to US export controls barring Chinese companies from buying NVIDIA's most advanced chips. As the industry grows, more computing work is moving from training models to running them, which requires specialized chips that can be cheaper and less power-hungry than general-purpose GPUs. However, designing a competitive AI chip usually takes years and a lot of capital.