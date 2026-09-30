DeepSeek partners with Huawei to open-source TileLang for Ascend chips
Technology
Chinese artificial intelligence company DeepSeek is partnering with Huawei to build new programming tools for Huawei's Ascend chips, hoping to break away from NVIDIA's grip on the AI hardware scene.
As part of the deal, DeepSeek will open-source its technology for Huawei and roll out TileLang, a new programming language designed to get the most out of Huawei's hardware.
DeepSeek touts TileLang over NVIDIA's CUDA
TileLang aims to be easier to use than NVIDIA's CUDA, helping developers write faster, cleaner code.
DeepSeek says they want a universal language that makes it simpler for everyone to build on Chinese chips.
By making TileLang open-source, they're hoping more developers jump on board.