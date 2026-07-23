DeepSeek prioritizes open source AGI over profits, Liang Wenfeng says

The company just completed its first fundraising round at a valuation of about $52 billion, a big shift from its earlier strategy of rejecting external capital.

DeepSeek's main challenge? Not rivals like ByteDance or Moonshot, but getting enough computing power, something they say is China's biggest gap with the US.

While US chip export rules are tough, DeepSeek hasn't landed on any blacklist yet, which helps keep things calm between the two countries.