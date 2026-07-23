DeepSeek prioritizes open source AGI over profits, Liang Wenfeng says
DeepSeek, a rising Chinese AI company, is choosing to focus on building AGI (AI that can actually think and learn like humans) even if it means making less money for now.
Founder Liang Wenfeng told investors it is sticking with open-source models because he believes sharing and collaborating can work alongside business goals.
DeepSeek valued $52B, cites compute gap
The company just completed its first fundraising round at a valuation of about $52 billion, a big shift from its earlier strategy of rejecting external capital.
DeepSeek's main challenge? Not rivals like ByteDance or Moonshot, but getting enough computing power, something they say is China's biggest gap with the US.
While US chip export rules are tough, DeepSeek hasn't landed on any blacklist yet, which helps keep things calm between the two countries.