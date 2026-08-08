DeepSeek valued $52 billion backs long term artificial general intelligence
Chinese AI giant DeepSeek (worth $52 billion) is going all-in on building artificial general intelligence: think machines that can learn and think like humans.
Instead of chasing quick profits or squeezing every ounce of productivity from employees, CEO Liang Wenfeng says the company is playing the long game, even if it means breaking away from the usual corporate grind.
DeepSeek lets researchers pick projects
DeepSeek lets its team pick their own projects and focus on deep research (no rigid KPIs or mandatory overtime here).
Wenfeng believes research requires a relaxed environment, and if people are under constant pressure, genuine research becomes impossible, especially with so much competition in China's AI scene.
Liang Wenfeng says, "Vision is reflected in how you act, not what you say."