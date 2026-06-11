Deezer launches AI music detector for Spotify and Apple Music
Technology
Deezer just dropped an AI music detector that helps you see which songs in your Spotify or Apple Music playlists were made by artificial intelligence.
The tool scans your library and tells you what percentage of your music is AI-generated.
Pick streaming service and connect Gmail
Getting started is simple: head to Deezer's website, pick your streaming service, and connect your Gmail account.
The tool imports your playlist, tags any AI-made tracks, and shows you a clear breakdown, so you can decide what stays or goes.