Deezer launches cross-platform AI track detector for streaming playlists Technology Jun 11, 2026

Deezer just dropped a new tool that lets you spot AI-generated tracks in your playlists, even if you use Spotify, Apple Music, or YouTube Music.

After Deezer's tech saw limited uptake from other platforms, CEO Alexis Lanternier said, "No other company has followed our lead yet," so they decided to make it available for everyone to check their own playlists for synthetic songs.