Deezer launches cross-platform AI track detector for streaming playlists
Deezer just dropped a new tool that lets you spot AI-generated tracks in your playlists, even if you use Spotify, Apple Music, or YouTube Music.
After Deezer's tech saw limited uptake from other platforms, CEO Alexis Lanternier said, "No other company has followed our lead yet," so they decided to make it available for everyone to check their own playlists for synthetic songs.
Deezer detection site flags AI tracks
You simply head to Deezer's detection site, pick your streaming platform from 20 options, and scan your playlist after importing it with their Tune My Music system.
The tool flags any AI-made tracks and lets you share the results.
This makes it easier for anyone to see what's real and what's synthetic in their music library, something most platforms don't offer yet.