Deezer launches Remix Lab for in app remixes, artists paid

Remix Lab launches in France

Remix Lab is starting out in France and features artists like Celine Dion and Tiakola.

Deezer's CEO Alexis Lanternier says it's about letting fans become co-creators: "This remix tool perfectly embodies our vision of offering a product that enriches the listening experience for fans, by allowing them to participate in the creative process and create a deeper connection with their favorite music, directly in the Deezer app."

Plus, there are remix contests where winners score event tickets and merchandise. Your track might even make it onto a special playlist.

Deezer is also keeping things real by filtering out artificial intelligence-generated songs from its recommendations.