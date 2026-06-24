Deezer launches Remix Lab for in app remixes, artists paid
Deezer just dropped Remix Lab, a new feature that lets you remix your favorite tracks right in the app, with full artist approval.
You can tweak things like tempo, reverb, and even switch up genres, all while making sure artists get paid for every stream.
It's a fresh way to play with music without any copyright worries.
Remix Lab launches in France
Remix Lab is starting out in France and features artists like Celine Dion and Tiakola.
Deezer's CEO Alexis Lanternier says it's about letting fans become co-creators: "This remix tool perfectly embodies our vision of offering a product that enriches the listening experience for fans, by allowing them to participate in the creative process and create a deeper connection with their favorite music, directly in the Deezer app."
Plus, there are remix contests where winners score event tickets and merchandise. Your track might even make it onto a special playlist.
Deezer is also keeping things real by filtering out artificial intelligence-generated songs from its recommendations.