Deezer reports nearly half of daily uploads are AI made
Deezer just shared that nearly half of the new music added to its platform every day is made by AI, and it is receiving about 75,000 AI-generated tracks per day.
Even with this flood of new songs, AI music only makes up a tiny slice (1% to 3%) of what people actually listen to on Deezer.
Deezer pulls 13 million AI tracks
To keep things fair and clear, Deezer has flagged most AI-generated streams as fraudulent and pulled over 13 million AI tracks from playlists and recommendations.
The company is also ditching high-resolution versions of these songs and says it's time for the whole industry to team up for transparency.
As CEO Alexis Lanternier puts it, "AI-generated music is far from a marginal phenomenon on Deezer, where daily deliveries now exceed 20,000 tracks, and we need to join forces, as an ecosystem, to ensure the rights of artists and songwriters are safeguarded while also keeping transparency for fans. AI will undoubtedly bring new possibilities for music creation and consumption, but we need to approach this evolution with care to preserve the creativity and culture that humans contribute."