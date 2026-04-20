Deezer reports nearly half of daily uploads are AI made

Deezer pulls 13 million AI tracks

To keep things fair and clear, Deezer has flagged most AI-generated streams as fraudulent and pulled over 13 million AI tracks from playlists and recommendations.

The company is also ditching high-resolution versions of these songs and says it's time for the whole industry to team up for transparency.

As CEO Alexis Lanternier puts it, "AI-generated music is far from a marginal phenomenon on Deezer, where daily deliveries now exceed 20,000 tracks, and we need to join forces, as an ecosystem, to ensure the rights of artists and songwriters are safeguarded while also keeping transparency for fans. AI will undoubtedly bring new possibilities for music creation and consumption, but we need to approach this evolution with care to preserve the creativity and culture that humans contribute."