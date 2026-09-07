Delhi 10th grader Paras Tickoo develops 'Hear Bright' subtitle glasses
Paras Tickoo, a 10th-grade student from Delhi, has developed Hear Bright, an AI-powered smart-glasses prototype that turns speech into real-time subtitles and is training the system to recognize selected Indian Sign Language and customized hand gestures, which could then be converted into spoken words.
The glasses also spot important sounds like alarms and sirens, turning them into visual alerts so users don't miss anything crucial.
Paras Tickoo aims 'subtitles for life'
Inspired by people in his community who struggled to communicate, Paras started coding young and used AI tools like MediaPipe and TensorFlow.js for his invention.
He's still working on making gesture recognition better, especially in tricky lighting, and is working with NGOs and seeking feedback from potential users instead of assuming what they need.
His big goal? "subtitles for life" that make everyday conversations accessible for deaf and hard-of-hearing people.