Delhi Development Authority launches AI single window for plan approvals
Technology
Getting a building plan approved in Delhi just got a tech upgrade!
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has rolled out an AI-based single-window system that lets homeowners, architects, and developers submit plans, documents, and multiple NOCs through an online system.
The goal? Cut out corruption, speed things up, and make the whole process way less stressful.
AI automates compliance checks and approvals
AI now checks your building plans for compliance automatically: no more endless back-and-forth or office visits.
You'll get real-time updates via SMS or email, can pay fees online, and receive digitally signed approvals.
Plus, the system will be reviewed regularly by the lieutenant governor to keep things running smoothly for everyone.