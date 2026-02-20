Delhi gets its 1st digital twin of power network

Think of it as a super-smart virtual copy of the actual power grid. BRPL's version uses tools like smart meters, IoT sensors, and advanced software to watch over and analyze how electricity moves—basically giving engineers a live dashboard of what's happening.

The system can help in reducing operational costs

This digital twin helps predict faults before they cause blackouts, spots thefts faster, and speeds up getting things back online after an outage.

Similar systems globally have helped utilities cut operational costs by 2-4% and reduce outage restoration times by up to 20%, according to officials.

A pilot to shift overhead cables underground in a C4E block of Janakpuri has been completed, and upgrades such as metering, poles and feeder pillars have been carried out.