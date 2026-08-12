Delhi High Court asks Meta to explain Rights Manager access
The Delhi High Court wants Meta to clarify how it decides who can use its Rights Manager tool, a feature that helps creators protect their content on Facebook and Instagram.
This comes after educator Mohit Kumar said people were misusing the tool to wrongly claim his videos, but he himself kept getting denied access with no reason given.
Meta restored Mohit Kumar's content
Kumar, who runs Rise with Mohit, applied three times for Meta's copyright management tool but was turned down each time.
The judge questioned why access isn't open to all creators and pointed out that misuse of the system could lead to the account being taken down overnight or losing years of work, monetisation, brand collaborations, and business opportunities.
While Meta did restore Kumar's content after reversing false claims, the court flagged bigger issues in Meta's process and set another hearing for September 24.