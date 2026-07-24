Delhi High Court dismisses copyright suit against OpenAI over ChatGPT
Technology
OpenAI just got a win in India: the Delhi High Court dismissed a copyright lawsuit against it over ChatGPT.
The news agency ANI, music labels, and publishers had accused OpenAI of using their content to train ChatGPT without permission, but the court decided that training AI with copyrighted material is allowed under Indian law.
Court finds ChatGPT responses not copying
The court said ChatGPT's answers aren't close enough to the original news reports to count as copying.
Plus, blocking OpenAI would hurt public access to AI tools, something millions in India use every week.
With 100 million weekly users here, this decision could shape how copyright and AI play together in the future.