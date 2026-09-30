Delhi High Court: Meta excluded from 'right to be forgotten'
Technology
The Delhi High Court just made it clear: Meta (think Facebook) is not covered by the recent "right to be forgotten" order.
That May ruling told search engines like Google to stop showing certain court records when people search for someone's name, but Meta argued that social media is not a search engine, and the court agreed.
May ruling limited to search engines
Back in May, the court recognized that people should have some say over their digital history, especially on search engines.
The idea was to protect privacy by making sensitive information harder to find online.
But for now, platforms like Facebook do not need to remove or hide judicial records from name searches, at least according to this latest decision.