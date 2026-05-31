Delhi High Court orders Google to pay ₹30L to Hindware
Technology
Google just got hit with a ₹30 lakh damages from the Delhi High Court for letting rival brands use Hindware's trademark as ad keywords.
The court said this gave competitors an unfair edge and hurt Hindware financially, which isn't cool under trademark law.
Justice Mini Pushkarna bans AdWords keywords
Justice Mini Pushkarna also told Google to stop using terms like "Hindware Sanitaryware" in its ads and pay Hindware's actual costs of litigation.
The judge called out Google's AdWords model for misusing trademarks to make money, warning that it could confuse customers and water down brand identities.