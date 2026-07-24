Delhi High Court refuses to bar OpenAI using ANI stories
Technology
The Delhi High Court has turned down news agency ANI's bid to stop OpenAI from using its stories to train AI models like ChatGPT.
The court didn't see enough proof that OpenAI was actually copying ANI's work, so it didn't grant a temporary ban.
Justice Amit Bansal cites fair dealing
Justice Amit Bansal explained that using publicly available content for AI training might count as "fair dealing" under Indian copyright law, especially for research or private use.
Since ANI couldn't show that ChatGPT repeats its articles word-for-word, the judge felt there wasn't a strong case, at least for now.