Delhi High Court tells X to restore @DrNimoYadav and @Nehr_who
The Delhi High Court just told X (yep, the old Twitter) to bring back two popular satirical accounts (@DrNimoYadav and @Nehr_who) that were blocked on March 18 for allegedly posting stuff against the prime minister.
The accounts are to be restored, but the specific tweets flagged in the blocking orders will stay hidden until they're reviewed.
Special committee to review flagged tweets
A special review committee will check those flagged tweets to see if they actually break any rules. If all's good, those posts get restored too.
The petitioners also pointed out that people should be told before their accounts are blocked, something that didn't happen here.
In total, 12 accounts were hit by this government order, but most of their content wasn't found to break the law, according to X Corp.