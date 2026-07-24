Delhi High Court to rule on OpenAI using ANI content
Technology
The Delhi High Court is set to decide Friday whether OpenAI can keep using news content like ANI's to train ChatGPT.
ANI claims OpenAI used its stories without permission, sparking India's first big debate over whether AI models can use copyrighted material under "fair use."
ANI alleges copying and fake news
ANI says OpenAI copied its reports word-for-word and even created fake news outputs with ANI's name.
OpenAI argues its training happened outside India, doesn't keep old data, and has now blocked ANI's site from future training.
Other publishers have joined the fight too, so whatever the court decides could shape how AI is built in India going forward.