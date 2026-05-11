Delhi Metro, Airtel Payments Bank launch co-branded RuPay 'On-The-Go' cards
Technology
Delhi Metro and Airtel Payments Bank have launched co-branded RuPay "On-The-Go" cards, letting you pay for metros, busses, and more, with no fuss.
These new cards are part of the "One Nation, One Card" push to make public transport payments simple across India.
Cards usable across cities and rechargeable
You can use them like a debit or prepaid card on transit systems in different cities, not just Delhi.
The cards will be available at all Delhi Metro stations within 10 days and can be recharged online through the Delhi Metro or Airtel apps.
Good news: your old Delhi Metro card still works, but this upgrade is all about making travel easier for everyone who relies on public transport daily.